The International Ski Federation's Junior Freestyle and Snowboard World Championships continued in Cardrona, New Zealand, despite poor weather conditions.

The women's snowboard big air competition was the only event to take place after being rescheduled from August 25.

Action was delayed by fog again but Japan's Kokomo Murase then dominated the event and made it a clean sweep for Japan, who also took gold in the men's event through Takeru Otsuka earlier in the championship.

Murase claimed the junior world champion title with a score of 181.00, followed by Canada’s Sommer Gendron in silver with 136.40.

China claimed bronze with Ziyan Ren scoring 125.60.

Bad weather has already cancelled or postponed several events on the schedule.

Yesterday's team snowboard cross events were cancelled due to the fog which blighted today’s schedule too.

The slopestyle qualifiers for both men and women were postponed.

Organisers have met with the team captains and the slopestyle events will go ahead tomorrow, weather permitting.