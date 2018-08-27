Canada's Mikayla Martin and Britain's Ollie Davies earned ski cross gold medals as the International Ski Federation (FIS) Junior Freestyle and Snowboard World Championships continued.

Martin progressed through the early rounds at the Cardrona Mountain Resort in New Zealand.

The Canadian would face competition from Britain’s Elliane Hall and Emma Peters, as well as the United States' Mazie Hayden, in the four-rider final.

She was able to clinch the victory by holding off the challenge of Hayden.

The podium was completed by Hall, after her team-mate Peters crashed out.

“I'm very happy," said Martin.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself in this race and I was able to execute under pressure so it feels good."

Britain were able to celebrate victory in the men's event as Davies claimed the country's maiden ski cross gold at the Junior World Championships.

He secured an impressive victory ahead of Austria's Sandro Siebenhofer, the gold medallist at the 2016 edition of the event.

It was a wild big final in the men's Junior SBX World Champs big final, but Jake Vedder (USA) prevailed to take the gold.



Top 3:

🥇 - Jake Vedder (USA)

🥈 - Eliot Grondin (CAN)

🥉 - Mike Lacroix (USA)



Full results - https://t.co/tW9XyHE3Zs#wgnz #sbx pic.twitter.com/EBWoAQFHjH — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) August 27, 2018

"Everything went to plan; I was able to take it fairly easy in the quarters and semis, it wasn't a grind and then it was quite a long wait until the final," said Davies.

"I was in the far right gate for the final but I had my best start ever, was able to lead it into the first turn and I didn't have to fight at all.

"I'm really happy with how it all panned out."

Russia's Maxim Vikhrov secured the bronze medal in the competition, with Australia's Douglas Crawford missing out on the podium.

Russia's Kristina Paul emerged as the winner of the women's snowboard cross event, as she finished ahead of American Livia Molodyh and Switzerland's Sophie Hediger.

Jake Vedder triumphed in the men's competition, with the American ending in front of Canada's Eliot Grondin and team-mate Mike Lacroix.

The Championships will continue tomorrow.