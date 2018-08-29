With two years to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics get underway, a poll of Japanese Para-athletes indicates that many feel there is a need to make disabled sports "more attractive".

In the Kyodo News survey conducted with 77 athletes across 10 sports, including archery, blind football and swimming, nearly 70 per cent confirmed the need for "improving the attractiveness of Para-sports".

They answered multiple-choice questions of what they view as the issues needing to be solved.

However, almost 90 per cent responded that the environment surrounding Para-sports has improved.

The survey results show there is recognition by athletes of increased media exposure and sponsors for events, but also that the athletes feel progress still needs to be made in gaining public interest in the lead-up to the Games.

Answers to suggestions for making Para-sports more attractive include increasing awareness through holding events that let people experience such sports or incorporating the sports into the school curriculum.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games mascots Miraitowa and Someity are introduced alongside karate practitioner Kiyo Shimizu and Para-athlete Hajimu Ashida ©Getty Images

Kota Hokinoue, a wheelchair athlete, said adopting a lottery like that used for Japan's professional football league could draw in more fans.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent said they wanted "better treatment" with powerlifter Nao Nagasawa saying she wants the Paralympics to be treated with the same respect as the Olympics.

The third most popular call, from 42 per cent, was for more "barrier-free" facilities or those with universal design, with some athletes complaining that certain venues are too far from railway stations and that taxis are not wheelchair-friendly.

"Ways to deal with the heat" was the fourth most popular choice with 23 votes, after parts of Japan experienced record-high temperatures in July.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, under direction from Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, is exploring whether to introduce daylight saving time as a way to avoid competition being held during the hottest times of the day.