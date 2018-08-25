Japanese athletes took part in a ceremony today to mark two years to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The stars gathered at the Mega Web theme park in Tokyo Bay and are all aiming to compete at their home Games.

Badminton player Sarina Satomi, canoeist Makoto Koyama, cyclist Shota Kawamoto and goalball player Yuki Tenma were among those present in the capital city.

They were joined by rower Daisuke Maeda and shooter Aki Taguchi.

"I want to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, sporting my best smile," said Koyama.

"I'm going to cherish every single race over the next two years, and hope I'll be able to perform at my best in 2020."

Thousands of members of the public also attended the ceremony and had the chance to take part in Paralympic sports including boccia, wheelchair basketball, blind football and sitting

volleyball.

An area called the "Dream Plaza" was decorated with ornamental flower beds depicting the International Paralympic Committee's Agitos logo.

The red, green and blue colours of the emblem also featured on 12 buildings which were lit up around the city, including the headquarters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

This display illuminated the sky in celebration of the anniversary.

The IPC were represented today by their special ambassador to Tokyo 2020, Shingo Katori, while Paralympic mascot Someity and its Olympic counterpart Miraitowa entertained the crowds.

Someity, who is said to love nature, unveiled a giant flower arrangement in the shape of the number two.

IPC President Andrew Parsons predicted the "best ever" Paralympic Games in Tokyo earlier this week.

Organisers also unveiled what they claim are "affordable" ticket prices yesterday.

The Summer Paralympics will run between August 25 and September 6 in 2020.