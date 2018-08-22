International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has praised Tokyo 2020 for their progress in their preparations for the Paralympic Games as organisers prepare to mark the two years to go milestone later this week.

Parsons claimed he has "no doubt" that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics "will be exciting Games, technological Games and engaging Games".

"The Japanese people will demonstrate their omotenashi, the traditional hospitality embedded in Japanese culture," the Brazilian, elected IPC President in September of last year, said.

"All the world will be brought together.

"At the Opening Ceremony, I am confident I'll be able to say that this is probably going to be the best Paralympic Games ever.

"I can't wait for the Opening Ceremony and to be with you all in Tokyo."

It comes as Tokyo 2020 sought to highlight their progress prior to marking two years to go until the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday (August 25).

Tokyo 2020 have sought to highlight progress in their preparations for the Paralympic Games prior to the two years to go milestone ©Getty Images

The exact competition schedule for the event is due to be announced after the IPC Project Review meeting in October, Tokyo 2020 said, following the confirmation of the triathlon events earlier this month.

The schedule for test events is expected to be submitted to the IPC at the end of this month.

"Tokyo 2020 plans to hold test events for sports that are unique to the Paralympic Games or that require technology to be tested, and for all newly added sports," a statement from Tokyo 2020 read.

"Steady progress" has been made regarding construction at all 21 Paralympic Games venues, with organisers reiterating their insistence that the facilities will be ready in time for the test events.

Accessibility, the level of domestic support and the Paralympic educational programme being rolled out across Japan were cited as other areas where progress has been made by Tokyo 2020.

The exact budget for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has still not been revealed.