David Morrison has been appointed coach, athlete and competition development manager at Speed Skating Canada.

Morrison, who has more than three decades of experience in the sport, will be responsible for coach development with the Provincial/Territorial Sport Organisations in the country.

He will also be tasked with long-term participant and athlete development.

"I am looking forward to the challenges this role presents and the unique opportunity to work with the expertise we have throughout the Canadian speed skating community," Morrison, who has started his new role with immediate effect, said.

Morrison previously served as the regional development mentor for the national governing body between 2013 and 2018.

He also worked as the team Canada coach and assistant coach at the World Junior Short Track Championships from 1998 to 2001.

Athlete development will be a key part of the role for David Morrison ©Getty Images

Morrison's other roles include serving as the former head coach of the short track legacy programme at the Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia.

"The pursuit of Speed Skating Canada's tradition of excellence is not only about high performance, but also the critical stages of development through a strong long-term athlete participant and athlete development model," Speed Skating Canada's chief sport officer Shawn Holman said.

"To support this critical model of athlete development takes a strong system of coaches, officials, and competition.

"This is quite a diverse and valued portfolio for our members and we are privileged to have such an experienced and passionate person as David Morrison to take on this role."