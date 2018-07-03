Olympic silver medallist Shannon Rempel has brought her long track speed skating career to a close after 18 years of international competition.

The 33-year-old Canadian was second with compatriots Kristina Groves, Clara Hughes, Cindy Klassen and Christine Nesbitt in the team pursuit at the Turin 2006 Olympics.

Her career also included team pursuit gold at the 2007 World Single Distances Championships and 11 World Cup medals, including two gold.

She was overall world junior champion in 2003 and competed at a home Olympic Games in Vancouver in 2010.

"After taking a season off in 2014 and dealing with injuries, I knew this would be my last season, which gave me the chance to really focus on the process, moments and feelings that I love about skating," said Rempel.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to return to competitive racing and now, knowing I left everything on the ice, I'm ready to move on to pursue new goals and dreams.

"Speed skating allowed me to turn my dreams into goals, and goals into reality.

Shannon Rempel's career was capped by an Olympic silver medal ©Getty Images

"It has been an incredible honour and privilege representing Canada over the past 18 years.

"Sport has been such a big part of my life, and has given me invaluable experiences, lessons, and opportunities that I will always cherish.

"I look forward to spending more time with my friends and family, especially my nephews.

"I would love to stay involved with sports and I have an opportunity to give back and put my degree in communications and background in fitness training to use."

Speed Skating Canada President Cathy Priestner Allinger paid tribute to Rempel.

"On behalf of Speed Skating Canada's members, I would like to thank and congratulate Shannon Rempel for her entire career, including her silver medal in the team pursuit at the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin as well as her competing at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver," she said.