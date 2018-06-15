Derrick Campbell has left his role as coach of Canada's men's short track team in order to join the Chinese set-up.

Campbell has opted to move to Asia as China prepares to host their home Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

He has headed up Canada's men's programme since 2006 and has guided the country's skaters to seven medals across the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

In his career as an athlete, Campbell won Olympic gold at Nagano 1998 in the 5,000 metres relay as well as the 500m world title in 1997.

He started coaching in 2000 following his retirement.

"I'm excited about this next challenge in my career," said Campbell.

"It's an opportunity to experience and learn new things and to be a part of something as special as helping to prepare a team for a home Olympic Games.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make, but after 12 years at this job, I was ready to take on new challenges.

"I'm deeply appreciative of my time with the Canadian programme.

Charles Hamelin won four Olympic medals under Derrick Campbell's guidance ©Getty Images

"I'd like to extend many thanks to Speed Skating Canada for its support over the years and to the staff and athletes, with who I developed many great relationships and shared so many incredible moments.

"It was a privilege to be a part of this team for so many years."

Speed Skating Canada said they would be beginning a recruitment process.

"On behalf of Speed Skating Canada, I want to wish the best of luck to Derrick Campbell as he takes on this new challenge," said Speed Skating Canada's chief sport officer Shawn Holman.

"Derrick was part of the men's programme over three Olympic cycles and he was instrumental in building a tradition of excellence in the sport of short track speed skating in Canada.

"We thank him for everything he has done and we congratulate him for the results his skaters have earned, including the seven Olympic medals he has contributed to, of which four were won by Charles Hamelin."