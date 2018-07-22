University of Coimbra celebrated gold as canoe sprint finals began at the European Universities Games.

The host university came out on top in the K1 500 metres mixed relay at Montemor-o-Velho in the Portuguese city.

David Varela and Francisca Laia combined to good effect to win the title in a time of 1min 43.73sec.

They were followed by crews from the University of Mannheim in Germany and Belarus’ Mozyr State Pedagogical University, who finished in 1:45.77 and 1:46.85 respectively.

Both establishments were able to celebrate canoe sprint gold in other events, with the University of Mannheim seeing their athlete Sarah Brüßler win the women’s K1 500m in a time of 1:59.19.

Mozyr State Pedagogical University’s Iryna Vikhruk won the women’s C1 500m event in 1:02.51, ending six seconds clear of her nearest challengers.

The group stage of futsal competition also continued in Coimbra ©Facebook/EUG Coimbra 2018

The Belarusian State University of Physical Education denied the University of Coimbra their second gold of the day, as they emerged as the winners of the C1 men’s 1,000m race.

It was silver again for the hosts in the equivalent K1 event, as the University of Dresden celebrated success.

The final two canoe sprint finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Futsal competition concluded with the second day of the group stage taking place today, while the early stages of basketball and football action got underway.

Judo and rugby sevens competitions will also take place later in the week, before the Games concludes next Saturday (July 28).