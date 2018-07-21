Canoe sprint and futsal provided the focus as the European Universities Games entered its second week in Coimbra.

The first week saw 3x3 basketball, badminton, handball, rowing, table tennis, tennis and volleyball contested in the Portuguese city.

With those events having concluded, a second batch of sports will come to the fore during the second week of action.

Canoe sprint competition began at the Montemor-o-Velho today, with the highlight being the semi-finals of the men’s K1 1,000 metres.

The University of Vigo and hosts the University of Coimbra were able to see their athletes progress to the final.

Iago Monteagudo Moraña won for the former in the opening semi-final in a time of 3min 46.27sec, before David Varela clocked 3:42.72 in the second.

Livia Haudenschild achieved the fastest time in the women’s K1 500m semi-final, with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich athlete finishing in 2:08.32.

There was also a sign of promise for the host university, when their K1 mixed relay 500m team advanced in first place to the final, having achieved a time of 1:49.74.

Futsal competition began with group stage matches ©YouTube

Men’s futsal action also began with group stage matches being held at the Jorge Anjinho hall, with a series of high scoring ties taking place.

The University of Munster battled to a 4-3 victory over the University of Oulu in Group C, while there was a closely fought technology derby.

The Eindhoven University of Technology came from behind to draw 3-3 with the Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology.

Basketball and football action are due begin tomorrow as canoe sprint and futsal continue.

Judo and rugby sevens competitions will also take place later in the week, before the Games concludes next Saturday (July 28).