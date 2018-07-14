Britain were crowed young riders jumping champions at the International Equestrian Federation European Championships for Children, Juniors and Young Riders in Fontainebleau.

A strong performance from the British team of Graham Babes, William Fletcher, Amy Inglis, Harry Charles and Georgia Tame saw them finish on top of the standings.

The team ended the competition with a total score of 25.08 at the French commune's Grand Parquet Equestrian Stadium.

The gold added to the silver medal claimed by their junior jumping team.

Germany finished as the silver medallists in the young riders event, ending on a score of 30.73.

The podium was rounded off by Denmark, who finished on 41.79.





In the juniors eventing competition, Germany occupied top spot after the dressage tests as they ended on 80.70.

Hosts France lie in second place with 85.10, while The Netherlands complete the current top three on 89.30.

Riders will now tackle the cross-country competition.