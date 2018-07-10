Belgium enjoyed a successful day at the International Equestrian Federation European Championships for Children, Juniors and Young Riders in Paris.

The nation claimed the top two spots in a jumping speed event which was the first discipline held for young riders - those aged between 18 and 21.

Gilles Thomas, riding Conaro, topped the pile at the Grand Parquet Equestrian Stadium in the Fontainebleau commune.

He made it round the course in 70.77sec as his compatriot Dieter Vermeiren and Kingston Town finished just behind in 73.82.

Harry Charles and Vivaldi du Dom of Great Britain were third.

Dieter Vermeiren completed a Belgian 1-2 ©FEI

The all-male podium was in contrast to yesterday's opening children's class competition, where the top three were all female.

"I was not expecting to win the first day but I am very happy," said Thomas.

"At the beginning of the race there were not a lot of mistakes, but there were more at the end.

"It's always better to win the first day but there is still some way to go.

"I'm happy for the team too because Dieter was second, so it's a good start."

Young riders will be back in action on Thursday (July 12) for a first team competition.