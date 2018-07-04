Hosts France began the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's Nations League Finals in ideal fashion after coming from behind to beat Olympic champions Brazil in a thrilling contest in Lille.

The French team were forced to show their character throughout the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, having twice trailed.

They responded in impressive fashion after Brazil claimed the first set of the match 25-22, as they bounced back to win the second 25-20.

Brazil retook the lead by winning the third 25-21, leaving the home crowd looking poised for opening day disappointment.

The French team would hit back again in the fourth, which they won 25-22 to set up a deciding set.

They preserved the momentum to edge the decider 15-13 to clinch a narrow five set victory.

The hosts will have a rest day tomorrow, as Serbia begin their finals campaign when they face Brazil.

Reigning European champions Russia began the finals with an impressive victory over Poland in Pool B.

The Russian team clinched the opening set 25-18, before edging Poland 25-23 in the second to move closer to victory.

The closeness of the set highlighted how Poland remained fully in the contest and they ignited hopes of a comeback by winning the third 25-22.

Russia overcame Poland in the first Pool B match of the finals ©FIVB

Russia would extinguish any prospect of a comeback by winning the fourth game 25-17 to claim the victory.

Poland will have to bounce back tomorrow when they face the United States, while Russia can enjoy a rest day.

It is the first Nations League Finals to be held with the competition only introduced this year.

The finals feature the top six teams from pool rounds held earlier this year.

The women’s event concluded on July 1, with the US emerging as the winners.