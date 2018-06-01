Organisers of the 2018 Asian Games have announced that the velodrome for track cycling in Jakarta has been completed ©Jakarta Palembang 2018

Organisers of the 2018 Asian Games have announced that the velodrome for track cycling in Jakarta has been completed.

The Rawamangun Velodrome in the Indonesian capital was originally built in 1973 but was demolished to make way for a new facility for the Games.

Work began in June 2016 with the venue now ready for use, according to the official website for the Games.

It had been awaiting a certificate of use from world governing body the International Cycling Union.

Host nation Indonesia are now hoping to use the velodrome for training to boost their bid for medals at their home event later this year.

Workers build the track at the new velodrome in April ©Getty Images
The Games are being co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang and will take place between August 18 and September 2.

Track cycling will take place across five days from August 26, with 10 gold medals scheduled to be won.

PT Jakarta Propertindo were the company placed in charge of the velodrome works.

In September, the firm's director Satya Heragandhi said the facility would be the "pride" of Indonesia as not many Asian cities would boast a comparable venue.