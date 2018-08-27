By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Day nine of competition begins
- 4 hours ago: Indonesia claim day nine's first gold in pencak silat
- 3 hours ago: South Korea win tight women's recurve final
- 3 hours ago: Chinese Taipei avenge women's defeat with men's victory in team recurve
- 3 hours ago: Hosts Indonesia top men's doubles pencak silat podium to increase gold medal tally to 14
- 2 hours ago: Still only one confirmed doping case so far at 2018 Asian Games
- 1 hour ago: Kazakhstan's Gafurova beats China's Tang to women's under-68kg karate title for second consecutive Asian Games
- 1 hour ago: Indonesia complete hat-trick of pencak silat gold medals with men's team win
- 1 hour ago: Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh adds Asian Games gold to world championship title in under 75kg karate
- 50 minutes ago: Japan cruise to victory in mixed team recurve archery final
