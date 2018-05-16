England-based taekwondo fighter Aneela Ayesha looks set to make her international debut for Pakistan at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games this year.

As reported by The News, a senior official at the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) said the reason for the British junior champion's selection is that she is a better fighter than any other Pakistani in the under-49 kilogram category.

Another medal hope for Pakistan will be under-53kg fighter Nimra Wasiq, who is based in the United States but has already represented Pakistan at several international competitions including the 2017 Senior World Championships in Muju, South Korea.

Nimra Wasiq is one of Pakistan's medal hopes for Jakarta 2018 ©Nimra Wasiq/Twitter

The Pakistan taekwondo team for the Asian Games are being coached by Sung Jae Lee, who has been in charge of the team since February.

He is reportedly planning to send the team to Uzbekistan for a training camp in June before they feature in the Korean Open.

The athletes will then make a trip to Thailand before heading to Jakarta for the Asian Games, which begin on August 18.