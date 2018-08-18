By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, and Duncan Mackay at the Main Press Centre
Opening Ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Opening Ceremony of 2018 Asian Games soon to begin
- 5 hours ago: Asian Games Torch on its way to Opening Ceremony venue
- 5 hours ago: Kuwait to march under own flag
- 5 hours ago: Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games begins
- 4 hours ago: Athletes parade begins with Afghanistan
- 4 hours ago: Two Koreas arrive under unified flag
- 4 hours ago: Sheikh Ahmad expresses delight as Kuwait join Opening Ceremony party
- 4 hours ago: Hosts Indonesia arrive at Opening Ceremony
- 3 hours ago: Indonesia President officially declares 2018 Asian Games open
- 3 hours ago: Asian Games Torch arrives as cauldron set to be lit
- 3 hours ago: Asian Games Cauldron lit
- 2 hours ago: Opening Ceremony concludes as attention turns to first official day of competition
