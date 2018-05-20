The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have announced the launch of their young photographers programme for the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The programme will give six photographers between the ages of 18 and 24 the chance to work at the Games in Argentina's capital.

The selected photographers must be able to "demonstrate proven photographic excellence, proven interest in sports photography, already have a portfolio and must provide written references".

The photographers are also required to have a proficiency in English.

Following the selection of three male and three female photographers, they will be guided and taught by former Sports Journalists' Association award winner Bob Martin.

The IOC will cover the cost of flights, meals, board and tuition, with the photographers set to arrive in Buenos Aires on September 30 and leave on October 19.

Following the programme, the top three photographers, who will be selected by their mentors, will be invited to attend the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

Applications are open to professional photographers at the start of their career, or outstanding students, and must be accompanied by a letter of support from a dean of a photographic college.

Alongside an application form, applicants must send a portfolio of 12 pictures and references by June 15.

Buenos Aires 2018 will run between October 6 and 18.