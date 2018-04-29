The design for the more than 1,200 medals to be won at this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires is now complete.

The front of the medal was designed by a young Indonesian whose work was selected in a global competition, while the medals’ reverse side was created by a team of graphic designers from officials at Buenos Aires 2018.

The medal design was inspired by fireworks, which, it was claimed, represent the enthusiasm and glory of the Youth Olympic Games.

Side A of the medal shows bursts of fireworks that run through the five Olympic rings with the inscription: "Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games".

The firework comets are continued on side B, where they merge with one of the shapes that constitutes the visual identity of Buenos Aires 2018.

The official name for the Games, due to take place between October 6 and 18, also appears.

The medal design for Buenos Aires 2018 has been inspired by fireworks ©Buenos Aires 2018

The front of the medal was created by 18-year-old Muhamad Farid Husen.

His submission was selected at the end of January from among 300 other proposals submitted from more than 50 countries.

The winning design was chosen by a panel of judges comprised of members of the International Olympic Committee and its Young Change-Makers and Young Reporters programmes.

The medals’ reverse side was designed by Fermin Igarreta, a 24-year-old Argentine who works on the Buenos Aires 2018 graphic design team.

The medals have a diameter of 80 millimetres.

The medal box is 110 mm wide, 160 mm long and 50 mm high.

