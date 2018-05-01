Around 200 runners representing athletes, governing bodies and overseas embassies participated in the first-ever Asian Games Fun Run to take place in Pyongyang today.
It marked the first such event to be held anywhere in North Korea since the Fun Run's inception in 2006.
Weightlifting Olympic champions Om Yun-chol and Rim Jong-sim were among those to feature in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)-organised event.
Indonesian Ambassador Bambang Heindrasto also participated, along with 30 staff and family members.
It is hoped that North Korea will participate, possibly as part of a unified team, at this year's Asian Games scheduled to begin in Jakarta Palembang on August 18.
"Today, amidst huge attention of many people, including the local community, we held a successful 18th Asian Games Official Fun Run," Won Kil-U, vice-president of the Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK NOC), said.
"On behalf of the DPR Korea Olympic Committee I would like to thank the Olympic Council of Asia and all the people concerned for their assistance in the success of this Fun Run."
Won added: "Through this Fun Run, many people were able to become aware of the 18th Asian Games.
"It helped raise the social awareness of these Games and encouraged the athletes and coaches.
"It also demonstrated clearly our steadfast will for making our country a world leading sports power in the near future under the wise leadership of the respected Supreme Leader, Comrade Kim Jong-un."
The event was one of 33 stops on the Fun Run Series taking place in the build-up to this year's Games.
Medals and certificates were presented to all participants by the OCA and DPRK NOC before a Closing Ceremony and photo shoot took place.
The visit came at an opportune time after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim pledged to gradually reduce weapons on both sides during their meeting last week and to push towards turning the armistice that ended the Korean War in 1953 into a peace treaty this year.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also visited North Korea and met with Kim last month.