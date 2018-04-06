An unnamed athlete competing at the Commonwealth Games is in hospital in a serious condition after contracting malaria in the build-up to Gold Coast 2018.

Games organisers confirmed that a 23-year-old athlete was reportedly admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH) yesterday suffering with the tropical disease.

They would not reveal the identity or nationality of the athlete for confidentiality reasons.

"The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," they said in a statement to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored."

There is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia.

This suggests that the individual contracted the mosquito-borne condition before arriving in the host nation.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease which is not found in mainland Australia ©Getty Images

"We have robust treatments for malaria in this country," Gold Coast 2018 added said.

"Malaria is a serious infection spread by mosquitoes in some countries.

Malaria is widespread in tropical and subtropical reasons close to the equator.

It is responsible for around 900,000 worldwide deaths per year.

Around 90 per cent of both deaths and total cases are found in Sub-Saharan Africa.

