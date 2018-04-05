A police officer remains in hospital after he was involved in a high-speed motorcycle crash while escorting the Royal motorcade to last night's Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.

Steve Gollschewski, Deputy Commissioner of the Queensland Police, confirmed a 27-year-old man remained in hospital with fractures and serious injuries following a crash with another officer on the Gold Coast Highway.

Gollschewski added that he would make a full recovery.

The other police officer involved, a 42-year-old man, was transported to hospital as a precaution but was later released.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

The two officers were part of the motorcade taking Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to the Carrara Stadium for the Ceremony.

Prince Charles officially declared the Games open after reading the message contained in the Queen's Baton.

Gollschewski also confirmed there were three arrests for "public nuisance offences" made following protests from indigenous groups outside the venue.

Prince Charles and Camilla were among the main dignitaries present at the Ceremony ©Getty Images

Demonstrations had taken place earlier in the day, which ground the Queen's Baton Relay to a halt for nearly an hour and forced a change in the route.

"We had a few issues but we were very happy with how they were dealt with," Gollschewski said.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie declined to criticise those who had disrupted the Baton relay and protested at the Ceremony, claiming they "respect" the demonstrators' rights.

"We believe in people's rights," Beattie, a former Queensland Premier, said.

"People have a right not only to express their view but also to protest if they wish.

"It was not a slap in the face for the Ceremony itself."

The event featured a number of indigenous elements, including a smoking ceremony.

A reconciliation action plan, launched by the Commonwealth Games Federation and Gold Coast 2018, is also in effect during these Games.