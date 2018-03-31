An investigation has been launched after syringes were found in rooms belonging to members of the Indian team which is due to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games here.

It is not yet known whether an anti-doping rule violation has been committed but those involved could face sanctions as the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) operate a needle-free policy at the event.

A search of the room at the Athletes' Village was conducted by officials from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) following a tip-off from a cleaner.

The CGF claim they are unaware if it relates solely to one athlete or if there are others involved.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg promised they would act "expediently" to resolve the issue prior to the Opening Ceremony here on Wednesday (April 4).

He said there was no time-frame on the results of the investigation being carried out, however.

It remains possible the needles were used for legitimate purposes but punishments could still be handing down following the incident.

"When we say zero-tolerance, we mean zero-tolerance," Grevemberg said.

"We are really focused on being a world leader in integrity."

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie has promised the event will be a cheat-free zone ©CGF

India were officially warned about their use of needles by the CGF at the 2014 edition of the Games in Glasgow, while similar suspicions were aroused during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

No anti-doping rule violations resulted from either case.

According to reports in the Indian media, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have admitted the people involved could be "in trouble" unless they can prove there is no wrongdoing.

"During the pre-departure briefing for Gold Coast, we had told all the athletes very clearly about the dos and don’ts relating to anti-doping rule violations," a member of the IOA was quoted as saying.

"If there is a need for a genuine use of a syringe, they have to take permission, otherwise they will be in trouble."

The drugs testing programme at Gold Coast 2018 is being carried out by the CGF, ASADA and the Organising Committee.

CGF President Louise Martin has claimed the programme will restore trust in a system damaged by the Russian doping scandal, while Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie pledged the Games would be a "cheat-free zone".