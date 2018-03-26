England have named their 12-member team for the first women's rugby sevens tournament to be held at a Commonwealth Games.

The squad for Gold Coast 2018 will be captained by Abbie Brown, one of seven players who participated in the inaugural rugby sevens competition at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Vice-captain Emily Scarratt, Heather Fisher, Claire Allan, Natasha Hunt, Emily Scott and Amy Wilson Hardy also competed on the British team at the Games in the Brazilian city.

Lydia Thompson, nominated for women's player of the year by World Rugby in 2017, has been selected alongside Alex Matthews and Megan Jones, who played in England's World Cup final defeat to New Zealand in Ireland the same year.

Deborah Fleming and Jess Breach make up the rest of the confirmed contingent, with Vicky Fleetwood named as travelling reserve.

Holly Aitchison was ruled out of the squad through injury.

Abbie Brown will captain England at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

England are due to take on Fiji, Australia and Wales in the eight-team women's event at next month's Games, due to begin on April 4 and conclude on April 15.

New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Kenya are scheduled to contest Pool B.

"We are really looking forward to competing at the Commonwealth Games in April," head coach James Bailey said.

"As a new squad, the players and management have worked tremendously hard to bring this squad together and also transition the experienced 15s players back to sevens within in a short time frame.

"We have really benefitted and developed a lot from competing on the World Series and at numerous invitational tournaments, against some of the best teams in the world, in order to be ready for this tournament.

"We have a lot of incredibly talented, world class players in this side who are willing to work exceptionally hard for each other – and it’s that level of dedication and commitment that we’re hoping will bring success at the Games."