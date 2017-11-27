Jamaica will make their debut appearance in Commonwealth Games rugby sevens at Gold Coast 2018 after becoming the final nation to qualify.

The two-day Rugby Americas North Sevens was the official qualification event for the Games, as well as the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, Hong Kong Sevens and the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Jamaica boosted their chances of reaching the competitions by winning their pool in the preliminary stage of the qualifier in Campo Marte.

Their squad beat the Dominican Republic 26-7, before a dominant 35-0 success against Bermuda.

They were placed in a pool with hosts Mexico and the Cayman Islands on the second day of the event, with the winners progressing to the final.

Jamaica were able to edge out the Cayman Islands 19-17 in their first tie, before earning a more comfortable 16-12 success against Mexico.

The victories set up an encounter with Guyana, after the six-time winners topped their pool.

A closely fought battle in the final followed, with Jamaica emerging as 28-24 winners to secure their passage to four tournaments.

Guyana were assured of a place at the 2018 Hong Kong Sevens after finishing as runners-up.

They will be joined by third and fourth place finishers Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Mexico beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in the women’s final to reach the Rugby Sevens World Cup and the Hong Kong Sevens, as well as the Central American and Caribbean Games.

BREAKING: Jamaica 🇯🇲 has qualified for Rugby World Cup for the first time in history! They will compete at #Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA. Congratulations gentlemen! #Jaminate pic.twitter.com/SYqIwssIh2 — Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) November 27, 2017

Jamaica’s victory in the men’s tournament confirmed the list of qualifiers for Gold Coast 2018, where they will join Oceania qualifier Papua New Guinea.

Uganda and Zambia were confirmed as the African qualifiers last month, while Sri Lanka and Malaysia advanced from Asia.

South Africa, England, Fiji, New Zealand, Scotland, Canada, Wales, Kenya and Samoa automatically qualified due to their world rankings, while Australia were assured of a place as hosts.

The women’s event will feature Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, England, South Africa, Kenya and Wales.