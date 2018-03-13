England have announced their 18-member men’s hockey team for next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The squad includes Barry Middleton, who will be taking part at the Games for the fourth time, having previously played at Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

He will be joined by George Pinner, Henry Weir, Harry Martin, David Condon, Phil Roper, Mark Gleghorne and Adam Dixon, who were all members of the team that claimed the bronze medal four years ago.

The squad is completed by Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, James Gall, Harry Gibson, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, Barry Middleton, Liam Sanford, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward and Ollie Willars.

"We couldn’t be more excited for the Commonwealth Games in Australia where there is a lot of interest in the sport and to joining up with Team England," Bobby Crutchley, England head coach, said.

"As a squad we have been training very hard and very well and we are very much looking forward to building on what we achieved in 2017.

"We start with a tough opening match against Malaysia and we are very much focused on that and making the semi-finals and ultimately looking to win a medal."

England’s men’s team have won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, the first coming on the sport’s debut at Kuala Lumpur before their second at Glasgow four years ago.

Australia have proved the dominant force, winning the men’s tournament on all four occasions.

England won the Commonwealth Games bronze medal at Glasgow ©Getty Images

England will play India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Wales in Pool B of the men’s competition at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

Hosts Australia will face New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland in Pool A.

"I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the players and staff selected for Team England," Sarah Winckless, England’s Chef de Mission, said.

"Hockey is one of the strongest sports at the Commonwealth Games and almost all of the top teams in the world will be on the Gold Coast next month.

"Everyone at Team England has been hugely encouraged by the preparations of the men’s hockey team and we will be doing all we can to get them in the best possible place ahead of their first game against Malaysia on 6 April.”

The group stage are du to take place until April 11, with the semi-finals held two days later.

Medal matches are scheduled for April 14.