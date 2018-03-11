Cook Islands have named their delegation for next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, with the athletes set to compete in four sports.

Three athletes have been chosen as part of the delegation, including sprinter Patricia Taea, a gold medallist in the women’s 200 metres at the Pacific Mini Games in December.

She was selected as the flagbearer for the team at the Opening Ceremony and is set to reprise the role for Gold Coast 2018, due to take place between April 4 and 15.

Taea was also a silver medallist in the women’s 100m at the multi-sport event at Port Vila in Vanutatu.

Men’s 800m runner Alex Beddoes also secured gold at the event and will now head to his second Commonwealth Games.

The athletics team is completed by Tereapii Tapoki, winner of the discus and a bronze medallist in the women’s shot put in Port Vila.

"It was a tough decision to select from our athletes given that all athletes performed well over the benchmark," John Paul Wilson, Cook Island’s Chef de Mission, according to Radio NZ.

"Patty as we all know her by was selected on her achievement in 2017 after she attended the 2017 Pacific Mini Games which she made history for the Cook Islands in winning the first ever gold medal in the women’s 200m in an event that we know is heavily dominated by the Melanesian countries.

"She also went on to win a silver medal in the women’s 100m and she also broke the Cook Islands national record in November 2017, before the Mini Games with a time of 11.97 seconds, first female to break the 12 second barrier."

Luisa Peters is one of two weightlifters selected by the Cook Islands ©Getty Images

Cook Islands will also be represented by three swimmers, with Wesley Roberts, Temaruata Strickland, Kirsten Fisher-Marsters set to compete at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Nooroa Mataio, Tiare Jim, Emily Jim, Tai Jim and Jacqueline Purea will make up the Cook Islands’ women’s lawn bowls team.

They will be joined by the men’s squad of Adoni Wichman-Rairoa, Aidan Zittersteijn, Munokokura Pita, Taiki Paniani and Lawrence Paniani.

Philippa Woonton and Luisa Peters compete the Cook Islands’ team, with the duo set to compete in weightlifting competitions.

The Cook Islands are set to compete at their ninth consecutive Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and their 10th in total.

They are currently yet to secure a medal.