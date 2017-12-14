Cook Islands' Patricia Taea beat favourite Toaa Wisil to win the women's 200 metres on the final day of athletics action at the Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila.

Taea triumphed in a time of 24.16 seconds to finish almost a second clear of Wisil, the reigning Pacific champion from Papua New Guinea.

She had to be content with second place in 25.13 as her team-mate Afure Adah took bronze a further two tenths of a second back in Vanuatu's capital.

"I am out of words to describe how happy I am," said the delighted winner.

"It is a surprise for me to beat Papua New Guinea.

"But I am happy for Ms Wisil who has run her best - she is a strong runner.

"However I have also tried my best to come first in this race, it is the first ever 200m for me to race in and to win."

Simon Charley continued his superb long distance running form at the Pacific Mini Games ©Vanuatu 2017

Papua New Guinea enjoyed better fortunes in the corresponding men's event as Namzie-Lee Maria took gold in a time of 21.66.

Fellow countryman Theo Piniaugot managed silver in 24.94 while Vanuatu's Brandy Mento won bronze a slender one hundredth of a second further back.

Simon Charley also secured a home gold on the roads today in the men's half marathon.

He triumphed in 1 hour 15min 44sec to beat Fiji's Avikash Lal, who was second in 1:16.08.

Jack Nawka Lelow finished third in 1:17:38.

The 18-year-old had already won gold over 10,000m and in the 3,000m steeplechase.

"Simon's performance has been outstanding all week and I have been telling him that long distance is his strength and that he should expect to win gold because his timing and speed during training have been incredible,” said his coach Sandy Molu.

“I have so much confidence in him and his ability to perform and the gold medals that he won are the result of his hard work and determination to do well and as a coach that is all you can ask from an athlete.”