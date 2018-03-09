Social media giants Facebook have been announced an official supporter of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The social media platform are set to launch a content series featuring Australian athletes in the build-up to next month’s Games.

During the Games, due to take place from April 4 until 15, they will look to connect Australians with athletes via a customised Facebook Live studio on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast 2018 have revealed Facebook have already worked to with them to promote key marketing campaigns, as well as drive ticket sales.

They have also looked to engage the Games’ workforce through the Facebook Workplace platform.

"Having Facebook Australia onboard means the broader Commonwealth Games community are more connected than ever before, with platforms like Facebook and Instagram stories allowing Aussies everywhere to feel close to our athletes and share their experiences," Peter Beattie, the Gold Coast 2018 chairman, said.

"Gold Coast 2018 is only the third Commonwealth Games to use social media and will very much be a digital Games.

Stop the clock! We've just signed @facebook as an Official Supporter of #GC2018! Stay tuned for all the great things we're working on together! #SHARETHEDREAM https://t.co/cAkxOClzL6 pic.twitter.com/Ao6km6znTV — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) March 8, 2018

Beattie added: "The Commonwealth Games are a truly global event and by working with Facebook, athletes and visitors from around the Commonwealth will share their experience at the Games via Facebook promoting the Gold Coast around the world.

"The Games Shapers including our 15,000 volunteers will collaborate via Facebook Workplace, and we’re excited to deliver video content to local and global audiences through the reach of Facebook Live."

Facebook have claimed that sport was one of the most discussed topics on the platform during 2017.

They expect similar results this year, with the Commonwealth Games set to be a major part.

"Over the past year, we’ve seen 15 million Australians on Facebook come together to connect and share with family and friends, with key moments in sport the focus of the conversation," William Easton, Facebook Australia and New Zealand managing director, said.

"We are committed to investing in Australia’s future, and as one of Australia’s largest international sporting events for 2018, we saw an opportunity to help bring people together to share in the excitement of the Games."