Dutch International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Camiel Eurlings has expressed "regret" over the incident in which he was alleged to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend but is refusing to vacate his sporting positions.

This comes despite increased pressure across The Netherlands for him to resign roles including his one at the IOC.

The former politician and businessman, appointed as the only Dutch IOC representative in 2013, was the subject of allegations made in December 2015 by former girlfriend Tessa Rolink.

She reportedly claimed to have suffered concussion, a broken elbow and severe bruising as a result of the alleged assault five months earlier.

Eurlings denied any wrongdoing and reportedly filed counter-charges of libel but, after a lengthy mediation process, it was announced in March that an agreement had been reached with the public prosecutor to settle the charges out-of-court.

"Yes, in the night of July 20 to 21, 2015 a mutual scuffle occurred between me and my ex-girlfriend," Eurlings confirmed to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad in his first public comments on the incident.

"I have been silent about it for a long time and underestimated the public impact.

"In the meantime I have come to the conclusion that I have to look in the mirror and have to apologise to my ex-girlfriend, the IOC, Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF), all Olympic athletes and even broader, the Dutch public.

"First of all [I express regret] for the scuffle itself.

"From the beginning, I have frequently apologised to my ex-girlfriend for my share, but after a long struggle, I recently came to the conclusion that because of my public function I also have to express my regret in public.

"I have long been silent out of respect for my ex-girlfriend - not all private businesses throw you on the street - but also because I was asked to make no statements during the investigation.

"But I can not ignore the fact that I have a public function and it is fitting that you also account publicly."