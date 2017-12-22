Former FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout and ex-Brazilian Football Confederation head Jose Maria Marin have been convicted of multiple corruption charges after the jury delivered a partial verdict in New York City today.

The two South American officials were found guilty of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in connection with the sale of marketing and media rights to international matches.

Napout, the former President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and Marin were convicted of racketeering and wire fraud conspiracies after a dramatic trial at the United States District Court in Brooklyn.

A verdict has not yet been reached in the case against former Peruvian Football Federation head Manuel Burga.

Jurors are set to resume deliberations, which have been ongoing for the past week, on Tuesday (December 26).

Napout and Marin are the first officials implicated in the widespread corruption scandal within FIFA to be convicted at trial.

The two South Americans, along with Burga, are the only officials to have pleaded not guilty.

All three were arrested in 2015.

Napout and Marin have been charged with the top count of which they were accused, namely racketeering conspiracy, and are both now facing considerable jail terms.

The jury found Napout had accepted $10.5 million (£7.8 million/€8.8 million) in bribes and kickbacks between 2010 and 2016, while Marin was paid a total of $6.5 million (£4.8 million/€5.4 million).

Jose Maria Marin was also convicted by the jury following a dramatic five-week trial ©Getty Images

The duo received the money in relation to tournaments including the Copa América and the Copa Libertadores, South American's main club competition.

Napout was convicted on three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and Marin was found guilty on a total of six counts.

Prosecutors in the United States had accused the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than $200 million (£152 million/€173 million) in bribes and kickbacks.

It was thought this spanned several decades.

A total of 28 witnesses testified for the prosecution, including several who have already pleaded guilty to corruption.

The jury remains undecided on Burga, who caused controversy during the earlier stages of the trial.

He had allegedly made a cut-throat gesture aimed at witness Alejandro Burzaco, the former chief executive of sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias, who had agreed to testify for the prosecution when admitting corruption charges.

Lawyers for the trio did not deny the existence of a bribery scheme within South America but denied their clients had any role in it.

The defendants claimed they were falsely accused, alleging the US Government have relied on the testimony of other FIFA officials, who have cooperated with authorities to reduce their own sentences.