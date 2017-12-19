South Korea's President Moon Jae-in today travelled from Seoul to Gangwon Province on the new Korea Train eXpress (KTX) line constructed in time for next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The train is due to make its first public journey on Thursday (December 22).

The 10-carriage train with Moon on board left Seoul Station at around noon, running on the KTX Gyeonggang high-speed train line for the 67-minute journey.

Moon was accompanied by 20 South Korean citizens, winners of a competition to ride early on the special train ride after buying tickets for the Olympics, due to take place from February 9 to 25.

The winners were selected from over 13,000 people who posted photos of themselves with their Olympic tickets on the Pyeongchang 2018 website.

"We are thoroughly preparing for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, and we will have completely built the necessary transportation infrastructure for the event when the Seoul-Gangneung KTX line opens on December 22," Moon told them during the journey.

"With all the preparations made, efforts to promote and boom the event are now important.

"Thanks to you, I am confident the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games will be a festival for all people."

The new Korea Train eXpress, which South Korea's President Moon Jae-in rode on today, is due to make its first public journey on Thursday and is expected to transport nearly 21,000 spectators a day during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Also aboard was another Pyeongchang honorary ambassador Jung Yong-hwa, lead singer of the South Korean rock band CNBLUE, and short track speed skating Olympic gold medalist Byun Chun-sa, a member of South Korea's 3,000 metres relay team that won at Turin 2006.

Upon arriving in Gangneung, the venue for the ice sports during Pyeongchang 2018, Moon made a surprise appearance at a workshop of volunteers for the Games to personally express his gratitude for their service.

Moon later returned to Seoul using the same express train.

During Pyeongchang 2018, KTX will transport up to 20,910 passengers each day from Incheon International Airport to Jinbu and Gangneung Stations, it is claimed.

Jinbu will be the main station for the Alpensia Olympic Park.

Korea Railroad plan to operate 51 trains daily.