Athletes will be transported from Incheon Airport to the Athletes' Village on buses rather than the new high-speed railway line on arrival for Pyeongchang 2018, it has been confirmed.

The change, which was announced during a presentation by organisers at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here, comes after many nations raised concerns over initial plans.

It was originally planned that athletes would travel on the new rail link - which is still at a testing stage before an official opening next month - while their kit would be transported separately.

Many National Olympic Committees (NOCs) were concerned about the risk of crucial equipment, such as skis or skates, going missing during this journey.

Instead, athletes will now travel by bus with their kit following in special trucks immediately behind.

Athletes are no longer travelling on the high-speed railway on arrival in South Korea ©IOC

The high-speed railway was a key part of the successful bid in 2011 from Pyeongchang 2018 but has been hit by repeated delays.

Testing is currently continuing but trains are not due to begin running on the line until December.

insidethegames understands that a journey from Incheon north-east to the terminal in Jinbu is now expected to take two hours 18 minutes.

Travelling via road on buses is expected to take around an hour longer even though new highway links have been opened.

It is hoped that most other stakeholders, including media and spectators, will travel on the new railway line.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg answered: "I will, for sure, travel on the train", when asked in August if IOC members will use the high-speed railway, or be provided with individual limousines.