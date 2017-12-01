Tickets for the Korea Train eXpress (KTX) line from Seoul to Pyeongchang have gone on sale as the high-speed train prepares to make its first public journey on December 22.

For those planning to use the train to travel to next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, tickets will be available to purchase one month prior to intended travel dates.

During Pyeongchang 2018, KTX will transport up to 20,910 passengers each day from Incheon International Airport to Jinbu and Gangneung Stations, it is claimed.

Jinbu will be the main station for the Alpensia Olympic Park.

Korea Railroad (Korail) plan to operate 51 trains daily.

The journey time for spectators coming from South Korean Seoul will be 67 minutes.

It will take one hour 50 minutes from Incheon International Airport but will only operate between February 1 and 28 for the Olympic Games, due to take place between February 9 and 25.

Passengers from Incheon International Airport during the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held between March 8 and 18, will have to change at Seoul.

International Olympic Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg hailed the "convenience" of the high-speed service after using it during a Project Review in Pyeongchang last month.

"KTX is a wonderful way to travel to the Games," Lee Hee-beom, President of Pyeongchang 2018, said.

"I took a trip on it last month as a part of the test runs and really enjoyed the speed and efficiency provided.

"We want Pyeongchang 2018 to be the most accessible Games ever and the railway connection to Seoul and Incheon Airport is a big part of that.

"Whether you are coming to join us for a day or a week, the train will get you to your destination and kick start your Winter Games experience in a memorable way."

Tickets for local and international visitors can be purchased online from KORAIL by clicking here.

A one-way trip from Incheon International Airport Station to Jinbu Station start from ₩35,000 (£26/$35/€29)

International visitors also have the option of purchasing the "PyeongChang Korail Pass" which can be used for travel throughout Korea from February 1 to March 25.

The new Korea Train eXpress will be state-of-the-art, Pyeongchang 2018 officials promise ©Pyeongchang 2018

"We are very proud to be launching ticket sales for the KTX service from Incheon International Airport to Gangneung today," Yu Jae-Young, Acting President and chief executive of Korail, said.

"Korail is a company that puts customer satisfaction at the forefront of our operations, and we will do all we can to ensure that the KTX journey is a smooth one for everyone coming to Pyeongchang 2018."

Once ticket holders arrive at Pyeongchang 2018, they will be offered free Games transport on the day they are attending, including shuttle buses to and from the train stations and car parks to the venues, and also between venues.