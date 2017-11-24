Korea Railroad have unveiled the trains which will be used on their high-speed railway line between Seoul and Gangneung, a key transport link for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The line is due to officially open on December 1 and will provide a link between venues in Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Gangneung.

The trains are eight-cars long and boast 410 seats, according to Korea.net.

Trains will stop at 10 stations, including South Korea's capital city Seoul, and will run through to the final stop in Gangneung.

Gangneung will be the home of ice sports at the Games, with its station coming shortly after the main snow sport hub in Pyeongchang.

It is expected that the journey from Seoul to Gangneung will take just under two hours.

During next years Games, a one-way train will take visitors directly from the International Incheon Airport through to Pyeongchang, Jinbu and Gangneung.

It is hoped this will allow fans to quickly arrive at locations hosting sporting competition.

The high-speed railway was a key part of the successful bid in 2011 from Pyeongchang 2018 but has been hit by repeated delays.

Around 21,000 people are expected to travel on the line during the Games ©Korea Government

The line has received praise from a delegation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who conducted their final technical visit earlier this week.

IOC Coordination Commission chair Gunilla Lindberg hailed the "convenience" of the high-speed service during the visit.

The Swedish official claimed the line was a good example of a country using the deadline of the Games as a catalyst to deliver a project which will have benefits after the Olympic and Paralympics.

A total of 51 trains are expected to be available daily to spectators during Games-time, it has been claimed.

It will allow nearly 21,000 people to commute to the Alpensia and Gangneung venue clusters.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics will take place from February 9 to 25.

It will be followed by the Paralympics from March 8 to 18.