Russia's Ministry of Sport have been identified as the biggest culprits in the country's doping scandal but there is no evidence directly linking President Vladimir Putin or Vitaly Mutko with the conspiracy.

The International Olympic Committee Commission chaired by former Swiss Confederation President Samuel Schmid found nothing to suggest Putin was involved in the scandal.

The 30-page document also did not find any evidence to demonstrate the personal involvement of Mutko in the doping investigation.

Mutko, the Sports Minister between 2008 and 2016 and now the Deputy Prime Minister, though, was excluded from "any participation in all future Olympic Games" following publication of the Schmid Report because it was decided, as head of the department, he was ultimately responsible.

Schmid confirmed that his Commission discover a "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping results at events, including Sochi 2014 - a verdict leading to the IOC banning Russian athletes from competing under their own flag at Pyeongchang 2018.

The Commission decided that it is "impossible to conclude" that Yury Nagornykh, the former Deputy Sports Minister, was not aware of the system in place.

Mutko is the chair of the Russia 2018 World Cup Organising Committee and President of the Russian Football Union.

FIFA revealed tonight there is no plans to take any action against him, despite the decision by the IOC.

"FIFA has taken note of the decision made by the IOC regarding the participation of Russian athletes at the upcoming Winter Olympics," the world governing body said in a statement.

"This decision has no impact on the preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as we continue to work to deliver the best possible event."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured with Thomas Bach at Sochi 2014, is not found to be either involved or responsible for the doping crisis, although the Sports Ministry were blamed for it by the Schmid Commission ©Getty Images

Mutko is linked directly to only one doping case in the Schmid Report.

"In one exchange of emails between [ex Moscow Laboratory director] Mr Grigory Rodchenkov and [analyst and advisor to the Deputy Minister for the Centre of Sports Preparation of National Teams of Russia] Mr Alexey Velkodniy regarding a footballer, Mr Velikodniy mentioned that "the decision is with VL [Vitaly Leonid Mutko] for consideration and approval (YD is going to see VL today)," one section said.

"This single reference could not be considered as sufficient to demonstrate the personal involvement of the then Minister of Sport."

The report later added: "Nevertheless, the independent and impartial evidence do not allow the IOC DG to establish with certitude either who initiated or who headed this scheme.

"On many occasions, reference was made on the involvement at the Minister of Sport's level, but no indication, independent or impartial evidence appeared to corroborate any involvement or knowledge at a higher level of the State."

A punishment for the Sports Ministry was justified anyway, however, as they are deemed the ultimate responsibility.

"The operational side of the fight against doping, regulation and practical terms, was under the authority of the Russian Ministry of Sport, according to the Governmental structure; therefore, the then Minister of Sport has to bear the major part of the administrative responsibility," the Schmid Report said.

Another section of the report also described in detail the frequent denials from Mutko and attempts to deny and blame others for Russian doping problems.

It is implied, but not stated outright, that this affected their judgement.

Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov has been suspended by the IOC ©Getty Images

A similar conclusion is drawn about the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), suspended along with their IOC member President, Alexander Zhukov.

"Even if the ROC did not have the operational responsibility nor was it involved in the operations regarding the fight against doping during the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, it has to bear the legal and contractual responsibility pursuant to the Olympic Charter and the Host City Contract," the report concluded.

Schmid's Commission also ruled that, "when analysing the reports on the doping situation at the time of the former German Democratic Republic (GDR), the IOC DC sees some similarities but considers that the system in the former GDR was different from the one described in the IC and IP's Reports".

The Russian case is seen more as evolving based on developing technology which allowed a growing degree of manipulation.

Other members of the Schmid Commission were IOC Executive Board member Robin Mitchell of FIji, IOC Athletes' Commission member Yang Yang of China, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan and winter sport representative, Wolfgang Schobersberger.

Unspecified support was also provided by IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli.

The report can be read in full here.