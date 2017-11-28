FIFA has revealed the official poster for next year's World Cup in Russia as the countdown continues to the draw for the tournament.

World football's governing body unveiled the poster, designed by Russian artist Igor Gurovich which depicts legendary Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, on the Moscow Metro today.

It comes three days before the draw for the 2018 World Cup is conducted at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace on Friday (December 1).

"The official poster of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is a true reflection of Russia’s artistic and football heritage," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

"We are very proud of this beautiful landmark asset that portrays such an important icon and celebrates the coming tournament on Russian soil."

Yashin, who died at the age of 60 in March 1990, is considered to be among the best goalkeepers to have played the game.

He represented the Soviet Union at four World Cups - in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 - and remains the only player in his position to have won the Ballon d'Or.

"It was very important for us to portray Russia as the host country in the official poster," Deputy Prime Minister and Russia 2018 chairman Vitaly Mutko said.

"That’s why Lev Yashin was chosen, a symbol of Russian football, as the main figure. "

The poster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was unveiled on the Moscow Metro today ©Getty Images

Mutko added: "I’m sure that the poster will become one of the most memorable symbols of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and that fans and participants alike will approve of it."

The unveiling of the official poster came as FIFA confirmed a total of 742,760 tickets for the tournament were sold in the first two periods of phase one of sales.

According to FIFA, most of the applications came from Russia but international demand increased steadily and accounted for 47 per cent of the figure.

Fans from the United States Brazil, Germany, China, Mexico, Israel, Argentina, Australia, and England all rank in the top ten.

The next phase is due to open next Tuesday (December 5) with the launch of the second random selection draw sales period.

It will allow fans to apply for individual match tickets before January 31.

All fans attending matches at the World Cup need to apply for a "FAN ID" following a request from the Russian authorities.

It is designed to ensure those associated with hooliganism and fan violence at football matches are unable to gain access to stadiums.