Sergio Aguero scored a late winner for Argentina as hosts Russia were denied victory in the first match at the renovated Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The Manchester City striker netted after 86 minutes to earn the South Americans a 1-0 victory at the venue which will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final.

Four years of renovation work to increase the capacity of the stadium to 78,000 fans in time for next year's event have been carried out.

But it looked like there would be no goals in the first game back until Aguero headed home four minutes from time.

Argentina, featuring global superstar Lionel Messi in their ranks, were the better side but were left frustrated as Russian keeper Igor Akinfeev made a number of saves.

The stadium's capacity is set to increase further before the World Cup Final takes place there in front of 81,000 fans on July 15.

The stadium reopened after renovation work before the 2018 World Cup ©Getty Images

The venue was built in 1957 and also underwent extensive repair works before the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

An athletics track inside the Stadium has been taken out and the stands have now been moved so they are closer to the pitch.

The number of tiers in the stand has now increased from 13 to 16.

British company SIS Pitches won a contract to produce the pitch for the Luzhniki Stadium in January of last year, meaning the World Cup Final will be played on a mixture of a natural and artificial grass for the first time in its history.

Argentina only enjoyed last-gasp qualification for the World Cup after a 3-1 victory in Ecuador in their final qualifying match.

The two-time World Cup winners have now won two matches in a row for the first time since June.