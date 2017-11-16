A total of 622,117 tickets for next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia were successfully allocated in the first stage of the process, world football's governing body has announced.

Tickets for the tournament went back on sale today following the conclusion of the qualification phase.

FIFA said a random selection draw process was carried out after 3,496,204 tickets were initially requested.

Those which have gone on sale today will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The second sales period is due to conclude on November 28.

FIFA revealed 57 per cent of the tickets in the random draw were allocated to Russian applicants.

The rest were given to international fans, with the Brazilian, Chinese, English, Finnish, French, German, Israeli, Mexican and United States supporters all ranking in the top nine places.

The US, China, Israel and Finland all failed to qualify for the tournament.

The release of the second batch of tickets comes following the conclusion of the qualification phase ©Getty Images

All fans attending matches at the World Cup need to apply for a "FAN ID" following a request from the Russian authorities.

It is designed to ensure those associated with hooliganism and fan violence at football matches are unable to gain access to stadiums.

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from both Russian and international fans so far," FIFA's head of ticketing Falk Eller said.

"With only a few teams still to qualify, we are again expecting high demand once sales resume.

"Considering such remarkable interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia from fans all over the world, we would like to once again stress that the only official, legitimate and at the same time user-friendly source to purchase tickets is the FIFA.com/tickets website.

"Fans who purchase tickets from other sources put themselves at significant risk of missing out on the World Cup, and of course we would not want that to happen."