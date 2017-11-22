Sochi 2014 skeleton champion Aleksandr Tretiakov has been stripped of his gold medal and banned for life from the Olympic Games after appearing before the Oswald Commission, it was announced today.

Tretiakov, the 2013 world champion who also won an Olympic bronze medal at Vancouver 2010, is one of four Russian skeleton athletes to be sanctioned based on the findings of the the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission chaired Executive Board member by Denis Oswald.

Elena Nikitina has also been disqualified from the women's event at Sochi 2014 and will lose the bronze medal she claimed in the competition.

Nikitina, winner of the second World Cup of the season in Park City on Saturday (November 18), has also been handed a life ban from the Olympic Games by the IOC.

Mariia Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna are the other two Russian skeleton athletes to be disqualified and banned from the Olympics for life.

All four athletes attended a hearing in front of the Oswald Commission in Lausanne earlier this month.

Double Sochi 2014 gold medallist Alexander Zubkov, now President of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, also appeared in person at the hearing.

But no decision has yet been announced about whether he will face sanctions.

Russia's Elena Nikitina has been stripped of her Sochi 2014 bronze medal and banned from the Olympics for life ©Getty Images

"Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsyna and Aleksandr Tretiakov are found to have committed anti-doping rule violations pursuant to Article 2 of the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, in 2014, and are disqualified from the events in which they participated," an IOC statement read.

"In addition, the four athletes are declared ineligible to be accredited in any capacity for all editions of the Games of the Olympiad and the Olympic Winter Games subsequent to the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014."

Cross-country skiers Evgeniy Belov and Alexander Legkov, Olympic gold and silver medallists at Sochi 2014 respectively, have also been retrospectively disqualified and barred from competing at the Games.

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Maxim Vylegzhanin, as well as Alexey Petukhov, Julia Ivanova and Evgenia Shapovalova, have been given the same punishments by the IOC.

Sochi 2014 figure skating champion Adelina Sotnikova was, however, cleared of any wrongdoing by the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

All are accused of being involved in a doping and sample tampering programme in operation during their home Games.

It remains likely that all athletes implicated will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an attempt to be able to participate at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Belov and Legkov have already taken their case to the CAS.

Latvia's Martins Dukurs is in line to be upgraded from silver to gold in the men's skeleton at Sochi 2014 following the disqualification of Tretiakov.

Matthew Antoine of the United States is set to receive the silver medal and Tomass Dukurs of Latvia will be promoted to bronze.

Antoine's compatriot Katie Uhlaender is in line to be given the Sochi 2014 bronze medal stripped from Nikitina.

Orlova and Potylitsyna finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The Russian athletes sanctioned today were among those implicated as being involved in the tampering of urine samples during Sochi 2014.

The Oswald Commission has spent the past year developing a scientific basis for proving these claims.

This has included working alongside a Swiss Laboratory to test samples for scratches and marks to prove they were illegally opened while also analysing levels of salt submitted for evidence of its use as a masking agent.

