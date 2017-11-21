An update on the status of cases involving six Russian cross-country athletes identified in the McLaren Report is set to be provided by the International Ski Federation (FIS) later this week.

Seven ice hockey players, meanwhile, are preparing to become the latest Russians to appear in front of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission hearing tomorrow.

In a statement following a meeting of the FIS Council at the organisation's headquarters in Oberhofen in Switzerland, the governing body said they would take "necessary steps" once they have been given the full reasoned decision of the IOC Disciplinary Commission.

The six athletes - Alexander Legkov, Evgeniy Belov, Julia Ivanova, Evgenia Shapovalova, Alexey Petukhov and Maxim Vylegzhanin - have all been stripped of medals and banned for life from competing at the Olympic Games by the Commission, led by Switzerland's Executive Board member Denis Oswald.

It came after they were implicated in the World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned report as athletes who had their urine samples illegally tampered with to mask doping during the Sochi 2014 Games.

All six are likely to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while they will also be given personal hearings with the FIS.

They are hoping to get the verdicts overturned before next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang.

According to the FIS, the procedures will take into consideration the impending FIS Cross-Country World Cup season, which begins later this month.

The FIS said they are hopeful a "media communication" with the status of the six cases will be published on Thursday (November 23).

"Following receipt of the pending reasoned decision of the IOC Disciplinary Commission, the FIS Doping Panel will undertake the necessary steps in complete accordance with the FIS Anti-Doping Rules, affording the athletes the right of due legal process and convening personal hearings," a statement from the FIS read.

Maxim Vylegzhanin has been stripped of his Olympic silver medal he claimed at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

The six skiers were all provisionally suspended by the FIS until October 31.

It comes as seven female ice hockey players are set to have hearings before the Oswald Commission in Lausanne tomorrow.

They were initially due to appear in front of the Commission earlier this month before their hearings were postponed.

The identity of the seven ice hockey players, part of a Russian team which finished sixth at Sochi 2014, have not been revealed.

Two of the seven are accused of submitting samples showing readings that were physically impossible to be held by a woman.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko claimed earlier this year that the duo could have obtained male DNA within their urine samples via sexual intercourse.

The reports of both the Schmid and Oswald Commissions are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

They will then form the basis of an IOC Executive Board decision on Russian participation at Pyeongchang 2018 expected to be made during an Executive Board meeting between December 5 and 7.