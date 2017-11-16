Pyeongchang 2018 has confirmed it will operate eight large parking lots during next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, accommodating approximately 10,580 vehicles, including 580 buses.

Yonhap reports that four of the parking lots will in Gangneung, the centre for the ice sports, and the other four will be near Pyeongchang, the main host city for the Olympics and Paralympics.

They will all also serve as shuttle bus stations, transporting visitors to the venues they wish to attend within 20 minutes.

Only authorised vehicles or cars with permits are allowed to be on the roads and streets near competition venues during the Games.

"From one day before the Opening Ceremony to one day after the Closing Ceremony, the shuttle buses will start operating two hours before the first sports event of the day and continue until two hours after the last sports event of the day," Kang Hee-up, who heads Pyeongchang 2018’s transport and traffic bureau, was reported as saying by Yonhap.

"We plan to operate a total of 432 shuttle buses for visitors for free and they will cover 25 routes to the venues in Pyeongchang and Gangneung."

The parking lot at the Daegwallyeong Transport Mall is the largest of the eight at 200,000 square metres and is the closest to the Olympic Stadium.

It can accommodate 3,600 cars and 290 buses.

"Our main concept of ground transportation is park and ride," Kim Hee-chun, who leads Pyeongchang 2018’s venue transportation team, was reported as saying by Yonhap.

"If parking lots are full, we've secured extra space near these facilities, so the visitors don't have to be concerned."

Kim added that Pyeongchang residents, and those who have made hotel or other lodging facility reservations, will get special permits to drive their vehicles.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games are due to begin in less than three months' time ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was confirmed athletes will be transported from Incheon Airport to the Athletes' Village on buses rather than the new high-speed railway line on arrival for Pyeongchang 2018.

The change, which was announced during a presentation by organisers at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Czech Republic’s capital Prague, came after many nations raised concerns over initial plans.

It was originally planned that athletes would travel on the new rail link - which is still at a testing stage before an official opening next month - while their kit would be transported separately.

Many National Olympic Committees were concerned about the risk of crucial equipment, such as skis or skates, going missing during this journey.

Instead, athletes will now travel by bus with their kit following in special trucks immediately behind.

The high-speed railway was a key part of the successful bid in 2011 from Pyeongchang 2018 but has been hit by repeated delays.

Testing is currently continuing but trains are not due to begin running on the line until December.

insidethegames understands that a journey from Incheon north-east to the terminal in Jinbu is now expected to take two hours 18 minutes.

Travelling via road on buses is expected to take around an hour longer even though new highway links have been opened.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics are due to take place from February 9 to 25.

They will be followed by the Winter Paralympics, which are scheduled to be held from March 8 to 18.