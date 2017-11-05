Co-hosts Papua New Guinea claimed a second victory out of two at the Rugby League World Cup as they edged Ireland 14-6 in Port Moresby.

The success means the country have stayed on top of Group C and they remain on course for a place in the quarter-finals.

Papua New Guinea ran in three tries, with Watson Boas crossing the whitewash in the final two minutes to make the result safe at the National Football Stadium.

Garry Lo and Nene McDonald also dotted down for the hosts who also kicked a goal through Ase Boas.

Ireland's points came through a Michael McIlorum try and Liam Finn goal but it was not enough.

It means Papua New Guinea only need to beat the United States in the Group C/D cross-over match to top their pool and reach the last eight.

Only one country from each of the two pools is set to advance at the tournament, also being hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Fiji ran riot against Wales ©Getty Images

Fiji also made it two wins from two today as they hammered Wales 72-6 at Townsville Stadium in Australia.

They sit top of Group D after 14 tries in the cross-over match, including a hat-trick from Suliasi Vunivalu.

The Fijians will meet Italy in their final game who claimed a 46-0 success over the winless US in Townsville to move within a victory of their opponents.

Action at the competition will now take a break until November 10 when the final round of group matches will begin.

There has been controversy after three Scotland players were thrown out of their squad for reportedly being too drunk to board a flight.

Captain Danny Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker are said to have remained in Christchurch in New Zealand instead of travelling to Australian city Cairns for a must-win clash with Samoa.