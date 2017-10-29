Tonga, Lebanon and Ireland all impressed in securing victories on the third day of action at the Rugby League World Cup today.

A strong Tonga team has already been tipped as the tournament's dark horses and they did nothing to dampen that feeling with a 50-4 demolition of Scotland in Pool B.

Former Australian Test centre Michael Jennings scored a hat-trick of tries at Barlow Park in Cairns in Queensland as Tonga charged into a 38-0 half-time advantage before easing down.

Daniel Tupou scored two tries as Jason Taumalolo - a National Rugby League star with North Queensland Cowboys - also crossed for Tonga.

Tonga have never finished in the top three in the 14 previous editions of the sport's showpiece event but will now seek to challenge New Zealand to top their group.

Scotland will likely face a battle with Samoa for the third qualifying position.

Lebanon secured a first ever World Cup victory by beating France ©Getty Images

Lebanon took a giant leap towards Pool A progression with a 29-18 success over France at the Canberra Stadium.

Parramatta Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses was at the heart of the team's first ever World Cup victory as he scored a try and set-up two others.

Ireland also claimed a surprise win at Barlow Park today as they beat Italy 36-12 in an intra-group match.

Liam Kay scored twice for the Irish.

Four rest days will now take place before competition is due to resume on Friday (November 3).