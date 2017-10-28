Papua New Guinea scored 10 tries as they racked up a half-century of points in thrashing Wales today at the Rugby League World Cup today in Port Moresby.

The host nation were in rampant form at the National Football Stadium as they completely overwhelmed their Pool C opponents.

David Mead scored three times and Rhyse Martin twice as Nene Macdonald, Kate Ottio, Wellington Albert, Justin Olam and Paul Aiton also crossed.

Regan Grace scored a late consolation try for Wales but they were unable to gain a first World Cup win since they overcame today's opponents in 2000.

Ireland also feature in a three-team group from which only one side will progress to the quarter-finals.

New Zealand, seeking a second title after their victory in 2008, also began well today before their home crowd.

They beat Samoa 38-8 in Pool B at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

New Zealand proved too strong for Samoa in their Pool B encounter ©Getty Images

Jordan Rapana, Shaun Johnson, Brad Takairangi, Kodi Nikorima, Issac Liu, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Nelson Asofa-Solomona all scored for New Zealand.

Ken Maumalo and Joseph Paulo managed two Samoan consolation strikes.

Fiji also thrashed United States 58-12 in Pool D at the Townsville Stadium.

Taane Milne, Kevin Naigama and Suliasi Vunivalu all scored two tries each.

France are due play Lebanon in Group A in Canberra tomorrow.

Scotland will meet Tonga in Group B in Cairns.

Ireland will play Italy in an inter-group match in a match also due to take place in Cairns.