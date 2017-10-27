The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee has once again bolstered its sponsorship ranks after naming Earth Chemical as an official partner.

The company has been attributed to the "Pesticides, Repellents, Fertilisers, Soil for Seed Planting and Herbicides, for Household Use" category within the second-tier sponsorship scheme for the Olympics and Paralympics in three years' time.

Its addition brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners to 44, including 29 official partners.

It also comes with Tokyo preparing to celebrate the 1,000 days to go milestone today.

Founded in 1892, Earth Chemical has been a leader in household insecticides in Japan.

With unique products such as the "Gokiburi Hoy Hoy" cockroach trap, it now has the largest share of the household insecticide market in Japan, and they are expanding the business into gardening products such as soil for seed planting, and fertilisers.

"I am delighted to welcome Earth Chemical as a Tokyo 2020 official partner," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said.

"For over many decades, Earth Chemical has been working to help provide healthy and comfortable lifestyles in Japan through the development of innovative insecticide products.

"I firmly believe Earth Chemical's support will make a significant contribution to the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games."

Earth Chemical is a leader in household insecticides in Japan ©Earth Chemical

The Olympic sponsor programme is divided into four separate categories, with the International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partner programme constituting the very highest level.

The three remaining categories are designated for domestic sponsors.

The highest domestic tier comprises gold partners, the second tier consists of official partners and the third tier is made up of official supporters.

As a second-tier domestic sponsor, Earth Chemical will have the rights to use Olympic and Paralympic designations and imagery including emblems, mascots and slogans.

"We feel greatly honoured to have become an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," added Katsunori Kawabata, President and chief executive of Earth Chemical.

"Our company has grown by focusing diligently on helping people live healthier, more comfortable lives and by continually supplying the highest quality products.

"Under our slogan 'The summer of 2020 will also be protected by Earth Chemical', we are committed to supporting the Tokyo 2020 Games."