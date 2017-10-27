Birmingham’s bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has received the backing of Members of Parliament (MPs) from across the whole West Midlands region.

A letter signed by MPs from Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire has been sent to the bid's leaders as well as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed members of the United Kingdom Parliament would be given until October 31 to raise any objections to the decision to put Birmingham forward as a candidate for the Games in five years’ time.

The English city is currently the sole bidder for the event, but the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) decided to extend the deadline for cities interested in bidding until November 30.

It followed the organisation deeming Birmingham's bid as "not fully compliant", leading to the process being reopened to candidates.

Birmingham's bid was backed last month by the United Kingdom Government, who confirmed they would help provide funding if they are awarded the Games as a replacement for South African city Durban, stripped of the event in March after failing to meet a series of financial deadlines.

The letter signed by MPs, which was organised by Meriden MP Dame Caroline Spelman, reads: "We, the undersigned MPs for the West Midlands region, write in support of the bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham and the surrounding region.

"This bid has the full support of the UK Government including a financial contribution.

"Our local authorities through the West Midlands Combined Authority have also offered their financial support.

"Given that the preparation period for these Games has been shortened by the decision of Durban to pull out of hosting them, we urge the Commonwealth Games Federation to make a rapid decision so that everyone involved can crack on and make sure the 2022 Games are a great success."

Responding to the letter on Twitter, Street wrote: "Great to see such cross-regional and cross-party support for the @birminghamcg22 bid."

He then added: "Having such support from across the political divide and right around the West Midlands is a powerful message for the @birminghamcg22."

Dame Caroline told the Birmingham Post that "time is now of the essence" with the preparation period for the Games having been "truncated" by Durban.

"The CGF should get on and decide so that Birmingham can crack on with preparing the facilities region so to leave lasting and beneficial legacy," she added.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport pledged, prior to the initial September 30 deadline, that they would provide most of the funding, expected to be up to £750 million ($982 million/€844 million), for Birmingham to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham City Council would provide 25 per cent of the total cost of staging the Games.

Members of Parliament and the House of Lords will be able to submit any objections to the Government's support of the Games by October 31.

The objections would then be examined, but the Government could proceed with their backing of the bid regardless of any opposition.

Birmingham is currently the sole bidder for the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed last week that Kuala Lumpur may launch a late bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The country had investigated putting themselves forward, but did not submit a bid by the September 30 deadline.

But with the CGF deciding to extend the deadline, Khairy has promised to review the decision and discuss the situation with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Kuala Lumpur hosted a successful Commonwealth Games in 1998 and there is renewed enthusiasm for staging major events following the success of the Southeast Asian Games in the Malaysian capital earlier this year.

Victoria in Canada are also trying to resurrect a bid following the extension of the deadline but still lack support from either the British Columbia Government or the Federal Government in Ottawa.

Talks, meanwhile, are continuing between the CGF and the United Kingdom Government.

Among the issues to be discussed are the conditions attached to the Government guarantees.

Another key factor is that the CGF want reassurances that Birmingham City Council has secured the land in Perry Barr, close to Alexander Stadium, for the proposed Athletes' Village.