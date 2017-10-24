Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) officials have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saitama Prefecture, the city of Tokorozawa and Waseda University for a training base prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The agreement will see Italian athletes use facilities on the university campus prior to the Games, as they make their final preparations before heading into the Athletes’ Village.

As part of the agreement, CONI have been guaranteed the benefits of the area of Tokorozawa, which they state includes both an athletics field and Olympic-size swimming pool, which are deemed rarities in Tokyo.

The campus also boasts an archery facility, six grass tennis courts, a covered multi-use sports hall and a multi-functional pitch.

CONI have also claimed the location is unique due to the various open spaces on the campus, while they have suggested Tokorozawa was a “logistically optimal solution”.

This is due to the on-campus canteen and accommodation, which CONI says will save athletes time when travelling, helping them to preserve energy before the Games.

The agreement was signed at the Italian embassy in Tokyo, with CONI vice secretary general and head of Olympic training, Carlo Mornati, confirming the selection.

He was joined by Giorgio Starace, the Italian ambassador in Tokyo, as well as Tokorozawa Mayor Kiyoshi Ueda, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori and Kamata Kaoru, Waseda University President.

Japanese Olympic Committee vice-presidents Yasuo Saito, Seiko Hashimoto and Eisuke Hiraoka also attended the signing.

CONI will hope the training base will help their athletes hone their preparations for the Games ©Getty Images

The specific campus buildings which will be used and the period of the training camps will be determined before 2018.

It will be based on Team Italy’s specific requirements, such as the schedules of the various national federations and the developments determined by the first Olympic qualifying tournaments.

The selection of the university followed scouting activities carried out by Anna Riccardi as part of CONI’s sports area and Olympic preparation.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to take place from July 24 until August 9.