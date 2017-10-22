Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar will go up against each other for the men's prize at this year's Best FIFA Football Awards, due to take place in London tomorrow.

Ronaldo was the recipient of the inaugural Best FIFA Men's Player Award and has enjoyed another brilliant year.

In addition to winning the Spanish league and the FIFA Club World Cup last term, the Portuguese added another UEFA Champions League crown.

Argentina's Messi scored 37 league goals for Barcelona last season, while Neymar bolstered his standing by helping the Brazilian national team to become the first side to join the hosts at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Paris Saint-Germain broke the world record transfer fee when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222 million (£196 million/$259 million) earlier this summer.

In the running for the Best FIFA Women's Player Award at the London Palladium Theatre is Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos.

She was instrumental in leading her country to fourth place at the 2016 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Carli Lloyd of the United States was crowned the inaugural Best FIFA Women's Player in 2016 after yet another successful year.

In her four-month loan spell with Manchester City earlier in 2017, Lloyd helped the side to the 2016-17 UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals and lifted the FA Cup for the first time.

The Netherlands' Lieke Martens excelled as her national team triumphed at UEFA Women’s Euro 2017.

Voted Player of the Tournament, which was held on Dutch soil, she scored three and added two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the men's award ©Getty Images

Italians Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte are joined by Frenchman Zinedine Zidane in the race for the Men's Coach award.

Allegri guided Juventus to a league and cup double, their third Coppa Italia and sixth Serie A in a row.

Conte lifted the Premier League title in his debut Chelsea season, with a record 30 victories while Zidane won La Liga and became the first coach to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.

Sarina Wiegman led The Netherlands to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 title and has been shortlisted for the Women's Coach awards.

The Dutch team defeated Denmark in the final and their leader, Nils Nielsen has also been shortlisted.

Gerard Precheur completes the nominees after he guided Lyon to the "double-treble", retaining the league, cup and Women's Champions League.

Castellanos has also been shortlisted for the Puskas award for the best goal of the year.

She scored from the halfway line directly following Cameroon’s stoppage-time equaliser to secure all three points for her team at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Also nominated is French striker Olivier Giroud with a scorpion kick to finish off a swift counter attack for Arsenal.

South Africa's Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke is the third nominee after he scored a stoppage-time equaliser with a bicycle kick in his country's Premiership.

Olivier Giroud has been nominated for the Puskas award for the best goal of the year ©Getty Images

There is also a Fan Award with the supporters of Germany's Borussia Dortmund, Celtic of Scotland and Denmark's FC Copenhagen all nominated.

Hosting the ceremony will be British Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild-winning actor Idris Elba.

Joining Elba will be additional presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

The London-born Brazilian television presenter was chosen by director Danny Boyle to narrate the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

British rock band Kasabian will be performing.