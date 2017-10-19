A process to reform the management of the Winter Olympic Games should save $500 million (£380 million/€422 million) from the cost of future edition and help reinvigorate interest in bidding for the event, a senior official at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has predicted.

IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, claims they are currently completing a process to draw-up 200 measures designed to make Games management "more efficient and less costly".

These changes, due to presented during the IOC Session in Pyeongchang next February, follow the already-announced reforms to reduce the expenditure of bidding.

It follows another example of apathy surrounding bidding this week after citizens of Innsbruck rejected a possible bid in a referendum.

Dubi believes that the impact of these measures must be properly communicated to bid cities, who must then in turn work to convince politicians and the general population.

"In future if we make it smaller and more adapted to the consumption of the specific client groups, we can have Games that do produce a profit from an operational standpoint," Dubi said today during an IOC teleconference.

"It is a team effort.

"We must convince populations that the Games are worth having.

"Our objective is to leave no stone unturned."

Innsbruck had announced a planned operational budget of $1.2 billion (£910 million/€1 billion) before their bid was abandoned this week, a figure described by Dubi as the "kind of numbers we are looking into".

This figure does not include wider spending on infrastructure projects, however, such as new roads or transport links required for the Olympics.

Likely changes include cuts to the number of seats in venues available for the Olympic Family and media and cuts to the amount of parking spaces available.

A referendum over a Winter Olympic bid in Innsbruck failed to gain a majority earlier this week ©Getty Images

Dubi stopped short of guaranteeing other changes, such as cutting cocktail receptions and limousine services for members of the Olympic Family, things which always lead to the IOC receiving negative publicity in host cities.

He did promise they would count down on the use of private cars and buses when appropriate public transport services exist for the same journey.

Dubi also claimed Olympic officials are making other sacrifices, though, such as sharing VIP facilities with International Federations and technical officials.

"A good part of work is to develop info regarding Games management, legacy and Agenda 2020," Dubi said.

"We have to provide materials to cities, who must then play very part and convince populations of the validity of their project."

More must also be done to convince people of the "emotions of hosting the Games", Dubi responded to a question about ways in which they can try and ensure better referendum results in the future.

He claimed this is"quite often lost in public debate".

Dubi also vowed to "reflect" after it was pointed out that their constant references to Agenda 2020 success may not be having the desired impact.

He did then go into detail about the many ways by which the reform process has supposedly improved the running of both bids and Olympics themselves.

Dubi also said they "cannot reject" bids from several countries in a bid to share the burden.

This followed a question on a possible model in which multiple countries across Europe bid to host events within a specific sport.

A bid city seminar last week was attended by representatives from Stockholm, Sion in Switzerland and Calgary, as well as Innsbruck.

The Japanese Olympic Committee were also present, Dubi said, with a view to mounting a possible bid from Sapporo.

An Exploratory Committee has also been formed in Salt Lake City to look into a bid for the 2026 or 2030 events.

The United States Olympic Committee had previously claimed they were targeting either one of the two editions, with chairman Larry Probst saying he felt the latter edition was more likely to avoid a potential conflict with Los Angeles 2028.